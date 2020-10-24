Q2 2021 Polycab India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



MD&A



Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Polycab India Limited Q2 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. We have with us today management of Polycab India Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Gandharv Tongia, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Gandharv Tongia - Polycab India Limited - CFO



Thank you, operator, and a very good afternoon, everyone. I hope you all are doing well. It is a pleasure to have you on the call. I am Gandharv Tongia, CFO at Polycab India Limited. Thanks for joining us today to discuss our Q2 FY '21 earnings.



During the call, we will be referring to the presentations, financial results and financial statements, which are available on the stock exchanges as well as Investor Relations web page of our website. It can also be downloaded through the link or QR code on Slide 10 of our earnings presentation.



From our management team, we have with us our Chairman and