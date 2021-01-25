Q3 2021 Polycab India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Gandharv Tongia - Polycab India Limited - CFO



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I hope you are having a fantastic start to the New Year. I'm Gandharv Tongia, CFO at Polycab India Limited.



On this call, we shall discuss the Q3 FY '21 results, which were approved in the Board meeting held on Saturday. We will be referring to the earnings presentation, financial results and financial statements, which are available on the stock exchanges as well as Investor Relations page of our website. It can also be downloaded through the link or QR code on Slide #12 of earnings presentation.



Joining me today from the management team, we have our Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Inder Jaisinghani; and our Director, Mr.