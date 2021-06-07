Q4 2021 Polycab India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 07, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Gandharv Tongia - Polycab India Limited - CFO



Thank you, operator, and a very good afternoon, everyone. I hope you all are staying healthy and safe. I'm Gandharv Tongia, CFO at Polycab India Limited. We are very happy to have you on the call today to discuss our Q4 fiscal 2021 business performance. I know this call had been long overdue. Thank you for being considered.



