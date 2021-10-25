Q2 2022 Polycab India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Polycab India's Q2 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) We would like to remind you that certain statements made by the management in today's presentation may be forward-looking statements.



These forward-looking statements reflect management's best judgment and analysis as of today. Actual results may differ materially from current expectations based on a number of factors affecting the business. Please refer to the safe harbor disclosure in the presentation. Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Gandharv Tongia. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Gandharv Tongia - Polycab India Limited - CFO



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I'm Gandharv Tongia, CFO at Polycab India Limited. On this call, we shall discuss the Q2 results, which was approved in the Board meeting head on Friday. We will be referring to the earnings presentation, financial results and financial statements, which are available