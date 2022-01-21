Q3 2022 Polycab India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 21, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Polycab India Limited Q3 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.



I'd now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Gandharv Tongia, Chief Financial Officer, Polycab India Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Gandharv Tongia - Polycab India Limited - CFO



Thank you, Vikram, and a very good afternoon, everyone. I hope you all are doing well. It is a pleasure to have you on the call. As Vikram mentioned, I'm Gandharv Tongia, CFO at Polycab India Limited. Thanks for joining us today to discuss our Q3 FY '22 earnings.



During the call, we will be referring to the presentation, financial results and financial statements, which are available on the stock exchanges as well as Investor Relations web page of our website. It can also be downloaded through the link or QR code on Slide 9 of the earnings presentation.



From our management team, we have with us our Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Inder Jaisinghani. Let me now hand it