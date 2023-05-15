May 15, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Polycab India Limited Q4 FY 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Gandharv Tongia, Chief Financial Officer of Polycab India Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Gandharv Tongia - Polycab India Limited - CFO & Executive Director
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I hope you all are staying healthy and safe. I'm Gandharv Tongia, Execute Director and CFO at Polycab India Limited. On this call, we shall discuss the Q4 and full year FY '23 results, which were approved in the Board meeting held on Friday last week. We will be referring to the earnings presentation, financial results and financial statements, which are available on the stock exchanges as well as Investor Relations page of our website. Joining me today from the management team, we have our Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Inder T. Jaisinghani; and Mr. Chirayu Upadhyaya, Head, Investor Relations on
Q4 2023 Polycab India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 15, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...