Q4 2023 Polycab India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Gandharv Tongia - Polycab India Limited - CFO & Executive Director



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I hope you all are staying healthy and safe. I'm Gandharv Tongia, Execute Director and CFO at Polycab India Limited. On this call, we shall discuss the Q4 and full year FY '23 results, which were approved in the Board meeting held on Friday last week. We will be referring to the earnings presentation, financial results and financial statements, which are available on the stock exchanges as well as Investor Relations page of our website. Joining me today from the management team, we have our Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Inder T. Jaisinghani; and Mr. Chirayu Upadhyaya, Head, Investor Relations on