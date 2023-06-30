Polycab India Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 30, 2023 / 03:30AM GMT

Manita Carmen A. Gonsalves - Polycab India Limited - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer



(presentation)



A very good morning. I am Manita Carmen Gonsalves, Company Secretary of Polycab India.



Welcome all our Shareholders, Executive Directors and Independent Directors who have joined us via video conferencing. A warm welcome also to Mr. Inder Jaisinghani, our Chairman and Managing Director; Gandharv, our Executive Director and CFO; Bharat Jaisinghani, our Executive Director.



Inder Sir to conduct the proceedings, I would like to inform the shareholders that the video conferencing platform for joining the AGM commenced at 8:30 a.m., which is 30 minutes prior to the scheduled time of the meeting, and it shall remain open for another 15 minutes after the conclusion of the AGM.



In view of the circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Annual General Meeting is being held through video conferencing.



The requisite quorum for convening the Annual General Meeting is present. Hence, I request Inder Sir to commence the formal proceedings of the