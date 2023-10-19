Q2 2024 Polycab India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 19, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Polycab India Limited Q2 FY 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Gandharv Tongia, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer for Polycab India Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Gandharv Tongia - Polycab India Limited - CFO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I hope all of you are staying healthy and safe. I'm Gandharv Tongia, Executive Director and CFO at Polycab India Limited. On this call, we shall discuss the Q2 FY '24 results, which were approved in the Board meeting held yesterday. We will be referring to the earnings presentation, financial results and conventional issuer statements, which are available on the stock exchanges as well as on the Investor Relations page of our company's website. Joining me today from the management team, we have our Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Inder T Jaisinghani; and our Head, Investor Relations, Mr. Chirayu