Q2 2022 Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Sumitomo Chemical India Limited Q2 and H1 FY22 earnings conference call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions, and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



From the management today we have on the call, Mr. Chetan Shah, Managing Director; Mr. Sushil Marfatia, Executive Director; Mr. Masanori Uzawa, Non-Executive Director; Dr. Suresh Ramachandran, Chief Commercial Officer; Mr. Kunal Mittal, Senior VP, Planning and Co-ordination Office; Mr. Pravin Desai, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer; and Mr. Anil Nawal, Chief Financial Officer; and colleagues from SGA, their investor relations advisors.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Chetan Shah. Thank you and over to you sir.



Chetan Shah - Sumitomo