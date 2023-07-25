Q1 2024 Hitachi Energy India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to Hitachi Energy's India's Q1 FY24 conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. N. Venu, MD and CEO, Hitachi Energy India Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Nuguri Venu - Hitachi Energy India Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Yes. Thank you, Jacob. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us for today's analyst presentation call. And I hope you are all doing well.



Today, we announced our results for fourth quarter of the FY23, '24. And in the next 20 or 25 minutes, together with our CFO, I'll take you through our performance during the period ending June 30, 2023. I'll also read out the slide numbers for ease of reference. I hope all of you are -- we already uploaded this presentation on the website, and I'm also sharing with you.



And with me today, I have our CFO, Ajay Singh; and Company Secretary, Poovanna Ammatanda; and Manashwi Banerjee, Head of Communication