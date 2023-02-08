Q3 2023 Borosil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

I will hand the call over to your senior management for the opening remarks. Thank you, and over to you, Shreevar.



Shreevar Kheruka - Borosil Limited - MD, CEO & Vice Chairman of the Board



So thanks, Rahul and Michelle for hosting this call. Good afternoon, everyone. Borosil Limited Board approved the company's financial results for Q3 FY '23 on February 3, 2023. Our results and an updated presentation have set of the stock exchanges and have also been