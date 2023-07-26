Q1 2024 Mindspace Business Parks REIT Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Mindspace Business Parks REIT's earnings conference call for financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Kedar Kulkarni. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Kedar Kulkarni - Mindspace Business Parks REIT - Assistant General Manager of Corporate Finance & IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining this first quarter financial year 2024 earnings call of Mindspace Business Park REIT.



At this point, we would like to highlight that the management may make certain statements that may constitute forward-looking statements. Please be advised that our actual results may differ materially from these statements. Mindspace REIT does not guarantee these statements or results and is not obliged to update them at any time.



I would now like to welcome our CEO, Vinod Rohira, and our CFO, Preeti Chheda. We'll first talk you through the business update and the