Q3 2024 Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 18, 2024 / 03:30AM GMT

(Operator Instructions)



Apurva Prasad HDFC Securities Limited-Analyst



Thank you, Ziko. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today on the Q3 FY24 earnings call of Happiest Minds Technologies Limited. On behalf of HDFC Securities, I would like to thank the management of Happiest Minds for giving us the opportunity to host this earnings call.



Today, we have with us from Happiest Minds, Mr. Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman; Mr. Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Product and Digital Engineering Services; Mr. Venkatraman Narayanan, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Rajiv Shah, President and Executive Board Member; Mr. Ram Mohan, President and CEO, Infrastructure Management and