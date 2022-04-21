Q4 2022 Angel One Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT

Hitul Gutka



Good morning, everyone. On behalf of Angel One Limited, I would like to welcome all of you to our Q4 FY2022 earnings call. I'm Hitul Gutka Head of Investor Relations at Angel One. Today we have on the call, Mr. Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman Managing Director; Narayan Gangadhar, Chief Executive Officer; Vineet Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer; Jyotiswarup Raiturkar, Chief Technology Officer; Ankit Rastogi, Chief Product Officer; Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer; Ketan Shah, Chief