Q3 2023 Angel One Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 17, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Angel One Limited Q3 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions).
This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Hitul Gutka. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Hitul Gutka -
Good morning, and welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Angel One's Q3 FY '23 financial and business performance. The recording of today's earnings call and the transcript will be uploaded on our website under the Investor Relations section. The financial results, investor presentation and the press release are also available on our website.
For today's call, Angel is represented by Mr. Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman and Managing Director; Narayan Gangadhar, CEO; Vineet Agrawal, CFO. We also have the
