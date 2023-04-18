Q4 2023 Angel One Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 18, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Hitul Gutka -



Good morning, and welcome everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Angel One's Q4 FY '23 financial and business performance. The recording of today's earnings call and the transcript will be uploaded on our website, under the Investor Relations section. The financial results, investor presentation and the press release are also available on the website.



For today's call, Angel is represented by Mr. Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Vineet Agrawal,