May 04, 2022 / NTS GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the earnings call of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd financial performance for Q4 FY22. We have with us today Mr. PN Vasudevan, MD and CEO; Mr. Sridharan N, CFO; Mr. Murali Vaidyanathan, Senior President and Country Head Branch Banking, Liabilities, Product, and Wealth; Mr. Rohit Phadke, Senior President and Head Assets; Mr. Natarajan M, President and Head Treasury; Mr. Dheeraj M, SVP and Head Strategy, IR, VI, and Customer Experience; Mr. Rahul Rajagopalan, DVB Strategy and IR; and Ms. Srimathy Raghunathan, CFO, Equitas Holdings Limited.
(Operator instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. PN Vasudevan. Thank you and over to you, sir.
PN Vasudevan - Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd - CEO
Thank you. Good morning to all of you. Thank you for taking your time out to be with us today. On the environment, the macro environment has lots of challenges in the form of supply-side issues and geopolitical issues. However, within that, in India, we see
Q4 2022 Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 04, 2022 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...