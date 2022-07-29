Q1 2023 Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to Earnings Conference Call of Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited's Financial Performance for Q1 FY '23. We have with us today Mr. P. N. Vasudevan, MD and CEO; Mr. Murali Vaidyanathan, Branch Banking, Liabilities, Product and Wealth; Mr. Rohit Phadke, Senior President and Head Assets; Mr. Natarajan M., President and Head Treasury; Mr. Dheeraj M, SVP and Head Strategy, IR, BI and Customer Experience; Mr. Rahul Rajagopalan, DVP, Strategy and IR; and Ms. Srimathy Raghunathan, CFO, Equitas Holdings Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. P. N. Vasudevan. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Pathangi Narasimhan Vasudevan - Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning to all of you, and thank you for taking time out to be with us today. The financial year has started out well for the industry as a whole with pickup of credit growth, increased economic activity and the declining worry of any residual shocks