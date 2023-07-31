Q1 2024 Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to the earnings conference call of Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited's financial performance for Q1 FY '24. We have with us today Mr. P. N. Vasudevan, MD and CEO; Mr. Sridharan N, CFO; Mr. Murali Vaidyanathan, Senior President and Country Head, Branch Banking, Liabilities, Product and Wealth; Mr. Rohit Phadke, Senior President and Head Assets; Mr. Natarajan M., President and Head Treasury; Mr. Dheeraj Mohan, Head Strategy and IR.



Please note that this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. P. N. Vasudevan. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Pathangi Narasimhan Vasudevan - Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning, and thank you all for dialing in this morning. The year started off well, both at the macro level and at the local economy where Equitas operates. The credit momentum continues to be robust and with the early signs of inflation softening, the momentum may continue for the rest of