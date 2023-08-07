Q1 2024 Gland Pharma Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Good evening, everyone. Warm welcome to Gland Pharma's earnings conference call for first quarter of financial year 2024. I have with me Mr. Srinivas Sadu, MD and CEO; Mr. Ravi Shekhar Mitra, our CFO, to discuss business performance and to answer the queries during the call. We will begin the call with the business highlights and overview by Mr. Sadu, followed by financial overview by Mr. Mitra.



some of the statements made in today's discussion may be forward-looking in nature and are based on management