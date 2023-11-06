Q2 2024 Gland Pharma Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Gland Pharma Limited Q2 FY 2023, '24 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sumanta Bajpayee. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Sumanta Bajpayee - Gland Pharma Limited - VP of IR



Thank you. A warm welcome to Gland Pharma's Earnings Conference Call for Second Quarter of Financial Year '24. I have with me Mr. Srinivas Sadu, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Ravi Shekhar Mitra, our CFO, to discuss business performance and to answer queries during the call. We will begin the call with business highlights and overview by Mr. Srinivas Sadu, followed by financial overview by Mr. Ravi Shekhar Mitra. After opening remarks from the management, operator will open the bridge for Q&A session.



Our earnings presentation has been submitted to the stock exchanges and is also available on our website. Before we proceed with the call, please note some of the statements made in today's discussion may be forward-looking and