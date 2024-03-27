Market Summary

The stock market concluded on a high note today, with the major indices hitting new record levels. Specifically, the S&P 500 surpassed the 5,200 mark for the first time, the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared by 400 points, and the Nasdaq Composite increased by 1.3%. This surge in the market occurred after a period of stagnation, which was broken by widespread buying at 2:00 PM ET. This shift was triggered by the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) announcement to maintain the fed funds rate between 5.25-5.50%, a decision that was widely anticipated.

FOMC Announcement Impact

The market's positive reaction was not solely due to the decision to keep the rates unchanged but was significantly influenced by the updated Summary of Economic Projections (SEP). This included a dot plot revealing the Fed's expectation for three rate cuts this year, despite higher-than-expected recent inflation readings. Fed Chair Powell's press conference further fueled buying activity, as he emphasized the necessity for more evidence of inflation moving towards the 2% target before considering rate cuts. Additionally, Powell hinted at a likely slowdown in the pace of asset runoff soon.

Market Reaction and Economic Data

The anticipation for a rate cut in June increased, with the CME FedWatch Tool indicating a 73.5% likelihood, up from 64.7% earlier in the day.

The market rally was broad-based, with a notable lead of advancers over decliners at both the NYSE and Nasdaq.

The consumer discretionary and communication services sectors were among the top performers, with gains of 1.5% and 1.3%, respectively.

Treasuries also saw a favorable response, with yields on 2-yr and 10-yr notes decreasing.

Year-To-Date Performance

S&P 500: +9.5%

Nasdaq Composite: +9.0%

S&P Midcap 400: +5.7%

Dow Jones Industrial Average: +4.7%

Russell 2000: +2.3%

Additional Economic Insights

Today's economic data revealed a 1.6% decrease in the Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications Index and a draw in Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories. Looking ahead, the economic calendar includes updates on Weekly Initial Claims, the Q4 Current Account Balance, the Flash S&P Global U.S. Manufacturing and Services PMIs, February Existing Home Sales, and February Leading Indicators. International markets showed mixed results, with slight movements in European indices and modest gains in Asia.

Commodity prices varied, with crude oil experiencing a decrease, while gold saw a slight increase. Silver and copper prices showed minimal changes.

Guru Stock Picks

Third Avenue Management has made the following transactions:

Reduce in HCC by 23.63%

Sold out in LAZ

Add in CMA by 0.08%

New position in COLL

Today's News

Micron Technology (MU, Financial) shares soared 12% after hours as the company reported fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue that far exceeded expectations, with a significant improvement in adjusted gross margin. The memory maker's optimistic outlook for the second half of 2024, driven by its leading product portfolio and AI opportunities, also contributed to the surge.

Paramount Global (PARA, PARAA) saw its stock climb following news that Apollo Global Management (APO) has proposed an $11B acquisition of its film and television studio, surpassing the company's overall market cap. This development adds to the ongoing speculation around the sale of the Hollywood giant, amidst existing offers and shareholder hesitations.

Chewy (CHWY, Financial) impressed with its fourth-quarter earnings, beating estimates with a non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 and reporting a revenue increase of 4.4% year over year. Despite a slight decline in adjusted EBITDA, the company's shares jumped 7.38%, buoyed by improved gross and net margins.

The Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision to maintain interest rates, coupled with Chair Jerome Powell's indication of potential rate cuts later this year, led to a record close for Wall Street. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and other major indexes reached new highs, reflecting a positive response to the Fed's steady outlook and the alleviation of fears over fewer rate cuts.

Starbucks (SBUX, Financial) announced a quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share, maintaining its previous rate and offering a forward yield of 2.46%. This move comes as the company undergoes significant leadership changes, aiming to strengthen its global position.

Broadcom (AVGO, Financial) experienced a 3% uptick in late afternoon trading as the company introduced its latest AI infrastructure solutions. The emphasis on a network-centric platform for AI clusters underscores Broadcom's commitment to supporting large-scale AI infrastructure development.

The SEC's move to potentially classify ether (ETH-USD, Financial) as a security has stirred concerns within the Ethereum and broader cryptocurrency community. This regulatory scrutiny could have far-reaching implications for the digital asset market, especially for companies seeking to list spot ether exchange-traded funds.

Amedisys (AMED, Financial) saw a slight decline amid reports that the Department of Justice is contemplating a lawsuit to block its sale to UnitedHealth (UNH). The ongoing antitrust investigation and discussions around divestitures highlight the regulatory challenges facing the merger.

indie Semiconductor (INDI, Financial) announced a strategic investment in Expedera, signaling its commitment to advancing Neural Processing Unit semiconductor technology. This partnership aims to bolster indie Semiconductor's position in the market through collaborative innovation.

Capital Southwest (CSWC, Financial) revealed its new senior secured revolving credit facility with Deutsche Bank, highlighting the company's efforts to enhance its financial flexibility and support future growth initiatives.

Williams Companies (WMB, Financial) disclosed a delay in its Louisiana Energy Gateway pipeline project due to a dispute with a rival, underscoring the challenges in advancing major infrastructure projects within the energy sector.

Five Below (FIVE, Financial) reported mixed fourth-quarter results, with earnings falling short of expectations despite a revenue increase. The company's outlook for the coming quarter and full year also disappointed investors, leading to a sharp decline in after-hours trading.

Jefferies analysts identified significant buying pressure in FTSE Russell indices, spotlighting key stocks poised for passive investment inflows. This analysis provides valuable insights for investors looking to capitalize on market trends.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG, Financial) experienced a rollercoaster trading day amid unconfirmed reports of potential sale discussions. The company's subsequent denial of such talks highlights the market's sensitivity to rumors and speculation.

MGM Resorts International (MGM, Financial) is reportedly exploring the sale of certain casino assets, reflecting the company's ongoing strategy to optimize its portfolio and potentially enhance shareholder value.

Two Harbors Investment (TWO, Financial) maintained its quarterly dividend, offering a glimpse into the company's stable financial outlook amidst a challenging market environment.

Shell's (SHEL, Financial) shares continued their upward trajectory, reaching a four-month high. The energy giant's stock performance reflects investor confidence in its operational and financial strength.

Astera Labs (ALAB, Financial) made a stunning debut on the public markets, with shares surging 73%. The company's focus on semiconductor connectivity for AI applications has attracted significant investor interest.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ, Financial) has initiated legal action against a former executive for allegedly downloading confidential files before joining rival Pfizer (PFE). This lawsuit underscores the intense competition and sensitivity around corporate strategies within the pharmaceutical industry.

KB Home (KBH, Financial) exceeded first-quarter earnings and revenue expectations, signaling strength in the housing market despite broader economic uncertainties.

Citi's analysis suggests a broadening performance within the S&P 500, indicating a shift away from dominance by the "Magnificent 7" tech giants. This diversification could offer new opportunities for investors looking beyond the tech sector.

Walt Disney (DIS, Financial) announced a partnership with Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and The Trade Desk (TTD) to enhance its streaming advertising capabilities, reflecting the media giant's commitment to leveraging technology for growth.

OpenAI is reportedly preparing to launch its GPT-5 model, marking the latest advancement in the company's AI technology offerings. The anticipation around this release highlights the rapid pace of innovation in the AI sector.

