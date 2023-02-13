Q3 2023 Indigo Paints Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Indigo Paints Q3 FY '23 Results Conference Call hosted by ICICI Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Aniruddha Joshi from ICICI Securities. Thank you. Over to you, sir.



Aniruddha Joshi - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Yes. Thanks, Dorvin. On behalf of ICICI Securities, we welcome you all to Q3 FY '23 Results Conference Call of Indigo Paints. Now I hand over the call to Mr. Srihari Santhakumar, General Manager, Finance and Investor Relations, for the introduction of the management, and then we will open the floor for question-and-answer session. Thanks, and over to you, Mr. Srihari.



Srihari Santhakumar - Indigo Paints Limited - Head of IR & Deputy GM of Finance



Yes. Thanks, Anirudh. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us on Monday for our conference call. Today on the call, we have Mr. Hemant Jalan, Chairman and Managing