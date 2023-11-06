Q2 2024 Indigo Paints Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to Indigo Paints Q2 FY '24 conference call hosted by ICICI Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Manoj Menon from ICICI Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Manoj Menon - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Hi, everyone. It's a wonderful good morning, good afternoon, good evening depending on the part of the world you are joining this Indigo Paints Second Quarter FY '24 Conference Call.



Without much ado, I'll hand over to the management for the introduction of the management team and further proceedings. Thank you.



Srihari Santhakumar - Indigo Paints Limited - Head of IR & Deputy GM of Finance



Thanks, Manoj. Thanks, everyone, for joining the conference call today. Today, we'll be discussing the financial performance of the company for the quarter and the half year ended September 30, both on a standalone and consolidated basis.

