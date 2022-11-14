Q2 2023 Easy Trip Planners Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Q2 FY 2023 Earnings Conference Call of Easy Trip Planners Limited. Today in this call, we have Mr. Prashant Pitti, Co-Founder and Executive Director; Mr. Nishant Pitti, Co-Founder and CEO; Mr. Ashish Bansal, Chief Financial Officer; and Chief Compliance Officer and Mr. Rajat Gupta from our Investor Relations -- the results for Q2 FY 2023 for the company. The investor presentation and the press release have been uploaded on the stock exchange and on the company's website. Before we start the call, a disclaimer. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call.



These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Prashant Pitti, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Easy Trip Planners Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



