Q2 2023 India Pesticides Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

From Dolat Capital, I would like to thank the management of India Pesticides Limited for giving us the opportunity to host their Q2 FY '23 earnings call. From the management team, we have with us today Mr. Anand Swarup Agarwal, Chairman; Mr. D.K. Jain, CEO; and Mr. S.P. Gupta, Chief Financial Officer.



Thank you, Tejas. Good afternoon, ladies and