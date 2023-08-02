Q1 2024 India Pesticides Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to India Pesticides Limited Q1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call, hosted by Dolat Capital. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Tejas Sonawane from Dolat Capital. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Tejas Sonawane - Dolat Capital Market Private Limited, Research Division - Analyst



Thank you, Reo. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Dolat Capital, I would like to thank the management of India Pesticides Limited for giving us the opportunity to host their Q1 FY '24 earnings conference call. From the management team, we have with us today, Mr. D.K. Jain, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. S.P. Gupta, Chief Financial Officer.



Without further ado, I would like to hand over the call to the management for their opening remarks, post which we'll open the floor on for a Q&A session. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Dheeraj Kumar Jain - India Pesticides Limited - CEO



Thank you, Mr. Tejas.