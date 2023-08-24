India Pesticides Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 24, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Very good afternoon, everyone. Some compliance of all -- to the 38th Annual General Meeting of the company. As you are aware that pursuant to the MCA circulars The AGM is being held through video conference, other audio/visuals being provided by NSDL without the physical presence of the members at the venue. The venue of the AGM (inaudible) at 35-A, Civil Line, District Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.



I also welcome all the dignitaries attending the (inaudible) compliance, take this opportunity to introduce them to the members. Shri Anand Swarup Agarwal, Chairman (inaudible) of Annual General Meeting of the company, (inaudible) member of this management committee of the company he is participating from corporate office, Lucknow. Welcome, sir.



Shri Rajen Singh Sharma, Executive Director of the company, members of Stakeholder Relationship Committee and the member of CSR Committee of the company. He is participating from corporate office, Lucknow. Welcome, sir. Shri Mohan Vasant Tanksale, Independent Director of the company and Chairman of Audit Committee, and CSR Committee of the company and a