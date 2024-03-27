Insider Sell: CFO Paul McDonough Sold Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO)

CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO, Financial) recently witnessed an insider sell, according to a SEC Filing on March 20, 2024. The company's Chief Financial Officer, Paul McDonough, sold a total of 20,238 shares of the company. This transaction has caught the attention of market observers as it provides insights into insider sentiment regarding the company's stock. CNO Financial Group Inc is a holding company for a group of insurance companies operating throughout the United States, which develop, market, and administer health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products. The company focuses on middle-income working Americans and retirees. Over the past year, the insider has sold 20,238 shares in total and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 23 insider sells and only 1 insider buy. 1770571162804449280.png The insider transaction history for CNO Financial Group Inc shows a pattern of more insider selling than buying, which could be indicative of the insiders' perspective on the stock's future performance. On the valuation front, shares of CNO Financial Group Inc were trading at $26.49 on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market cap of $2.951 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 11.24, which is lower than the industry median of 12.265, suggesting that the stock may be undervalued when compared to its peers. However, it is higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. 1770571182375071744.png The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.93, with a GF Value of $28.47, indicating that CNO Financial Group Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide valuable insights into a company's internal view of its financial health and future prospects. The recent sell by CFO Paul McDonough may be a point of consideration for those following CNO Financial Group Inc's stock.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

