Q3 2024 Meghmani Organics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Q3 FY '24 results conference call of Meghmani Organics hosted by Emkay Global Financial Services. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions at the end of today's presentation. (Moderator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. [Mik Mordar] from Emkay Global Financial Services. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Mik Mordar - Emkay Global Financial Services - Moderator



Thank you. Good evening, everyone. I would like to welcome the management and thank them for giving us this opportunity to host them. We have with us today, Mr. Ankit Patel, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Gurjant Singh Chahal, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. [Nishan Dreas], Investor Relations. I shall now hand over the call to the management for the opening remarks. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Ankit Patel - Meghamni Organics Ltd. - Chairman and Managing Director