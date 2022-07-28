Q1 2023 Fino Payments Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Fino Payments Bank Limited Q1 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Go India Advisors. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rajat Gupta from Go India Advisors. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Rajat Gupta -



Yes. Thank you, Lizan. Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to Fino Payments Bank earnings call to discuss the Q1 FY '23 results. We have on the call with us today, Mr. Rishi Gupta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Ketan Merchant, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Sayantan Mitra from the Investor Relations team.



We must remind you that the discussion on today's call may include certain forward-looking statements and must be therefore viewed in conjunction with the risk that the company faces.



We now request Mr. Rishi Gupta to take us through the company's business outlook and financial highlights, subsequent to which, we will open the floor for Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



