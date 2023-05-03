Q4 2023 Fino Payments Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Rajat Gupta -



Thank you, Davin. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Fino Payments Bank earnings call to discuss the Q4 and FY '23 results. We have on the call with us today, Mr. Rishi Gupta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Ketan Merchant, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Anup Agarwal, Financial Controller. We must remind you that the discussion on today's call may include certain forward-looking statements and must be, therefore, viewed in conjunction with the risk that the company faces. I now request the MD Mr. Rishi Gupta to take us through the company's business outlook and financial highlights, subsequent to which we'll open the floor for Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Rishi Gupta - Fino Payments Bank Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, Rajat. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us today. As you all know, Fino has come a long way since its inception as a payments technology company in 2006. We became the first profitable payments bank in 2020 and since then have worked diligently to build a niche