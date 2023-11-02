Q2 2024 Fino Payments Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Sheetal Khanduja - Go India Advisors - Head of IR Practice



Thank you, Arshiya. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Fino Payments Bank earnings call to discuss the Q2 and H1 FY '24 results. We have on the call with us today, Mr. Rishi Gupta, Managing Director; Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Ketan Merchant, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Anup Agarwal, Head Investor Relations.



We must remind you that the discussion on today's call may include certain forward-looking statements and must be, therefore, viewed in conjunction with the risks that the company faces. I now request Mr. Rishi Gupta to take us through the company's business outlook and financial highlights, subsequent to which we will open the floor for Q&