Q3 2024 Sapphire Foods India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Sapphire Foods India Limited Q3 and nine months FY24 Earnings Conference Call organized by Orient Capital. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Bhavya Shah from Orient Capital. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Bhavya Shah Orient Capital-Analyst



Good evening, everyone. Welcome to the Q3 and 9 months FY24 Earnings Con Call for Sapphire Foods India Limited. From the management, we have with us Mr. Sanjay Purohit, Group CEO; and Whole Time Director; Mr. Vijay Jain, CFO; and Mr. Rahul Kapoor, Head, Investor Relations. I hope everyone had a chance to go through the results and investor presentation, which was uploaded on the exchange earlier today.



Before we proceed, a reminder that this call may contain forward-looking statements, which do not guarantee future performance and involve unforeseen risks. Our detailed disclaimer has also been published in the presentation. I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Sanjay. Over