Q3 2024 CE Info Systems Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 16, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the CE Info Systems (MapmyIndia), Q3 FY24 earnings call hosted by Anand Rathi Shares And Stock Brokers. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Shobit Singhal from Anand Rathi Shares And Stockbrokers. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Shobit Singhal Anand Rathi Shares And Stock Brokers Ltd.-Analyst



Good evening, everyone. On behalf of Anand Rathi Institutional Equity, so we welcome you all to Q3 FY24 conference call of CE Info Systems (MapmyIndia). We have with us today, Mr. Rakesh Verma, Co-Founder and Chairman of the company; and Mr. Rohan Verma, CEO and Executive Director of the company, Mr. Anuj Jain, CFO; and Saurabh Somani, Company Secretary. I will now hand over the call to Mr. Rakesh Verma for his opening remarks. Post that, we'll open the floor for Q&A session. So thank you, and over to you, sir.



Rakesh Verma CE Info Systems Ltd.(MapmyIndia)-Co-Founder<