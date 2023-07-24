Q1 2024 CMS Info Systems Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Thank you, Neerav. Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and thank you for joining us on the post result conference call of CMS Info Systems Limited. It's my pleasure to introduce the senior management team of CMS who are here with us today to discuss the results.



We have with us Mr. Rajiv Kaul, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Whole Time Director; Mr. Pankaj Khandelwal, President and CFO; Mr. Anush Raghavan, President, Cash Management; and Mr. Manjunath Rao, President, Managed Services. We will begin the call with opening remarks by the management team. And after that, we will open the call for a Q&A session.



