Q3 2023 Vedant Fashions Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Vedant Fashions' Q3 FY '23 Results Conference Call, hosted by ICICI Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Varun Singh from ICICI Securities Ltd. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Varun Singh -



Yes, thank you, Navin. On behalf of ICICI Securities, we welcome everyone on the call to discuss 3Q results of Vedant Fashions. We are honored and feel thankful to the top management of Vedant Fashions to have provided us the opportunity to hold this call.



So with this, I request the team at Vedant Fashions to please take over the call and proceed with the conference. Thank you.



Vedant Modi - Vedant Fashions Limited - CMO



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, and a warm welcome to all the participants. I am Vedant Modi, the Chief Marketing Officer of the company. Thank you for joining us today to discuss the Vedant Fashions Limited Quarter 3 and 9 months financial year 2023