Q2 2024 Vedant Fashions Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Vedant Fashions Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call hosted by IIFL Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sameer Gupta from IIFL Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Sameer Gupta - IIFL Research - Research Analyst



Thanks, Yousuf. Welcome, everyone. Good afternoon. And without further ado, let me pass the line to the management. We have from Manyavar Mr. Vedant Modi, Chief Revenue Officer; and Mr. Rahul Murarka, Chief Financial Officer. Over to you, Vedant.



Vedant Modi - Vedant Fashions Limited - Chief Revenue Officer



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, and a warm welcome to all the participants. I'm Vedant Modi, the Chief Revenue Officer of the company. Thank you for joining us today to discuss the Vedant Fashions Limited quarter 2 and first half financial year '24 results. I'm joined by Mr. Rahul Murarka, the Chief Financial Officer of our company. I hope