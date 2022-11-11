Q2 2023 Campus Activewear Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Campus Activewear Limited Q2 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Before we proceed on this call, let me remind you that the discussion may contain forward-looking statements that may involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. It must be viewed in conjunction with our businesses that could cause future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from what is expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Campus Activewear's management team is represented by Mr. Nikhil Aggarwal, Whole-Time Director and CEO; Mr. Raman Chawla, CFO; and Mr. Piyush Singh, Chief Strategy Officer.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nikhil Aggarwal, Whole-Time Director and CEO, for his opening remarks. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Nikhil Aggarwal - Campus Activewear Limited - CEO & Whole-Time Director



Thanks, Kathy. Good evening, everyone. Welcome, and thanks for joining our second quarter of FY '23 earnings call today. We appreciate