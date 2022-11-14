Q2 2023 Delhivery Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Rishi Iyer -



Ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of the Citi Equities team, I welcome you all to the second quarter FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of Delhivery Limited. From Delhivery's management team, we are joined today by Mr. Sahil Barua, the MD and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Sandeep Barasia, ED and Chief Business Officer; Mr. Amit Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Varun Bakshi, the Head of Investor Relations.



Before we start, we would like to point out that some of the statements made in today's call may be forward-looking in nature, and a disclaimer to this effect has been included in the earnings presentation shared with you earlier. Kindly note that this call is meant for investors and analysts only. If there are any representatives from the media, we request you to drop off this call immediately. (Operator Instructions)



I thank the management team for providing us the opportunity to host this call. I now invite Mr. Sahil Barua to take us through the key highlights for the quarter, post which we open the floor for Q&A. With that, over to you, Sahil.



Sahil