Q2 2024 Delhivery Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Kavya Shetty - Delhivery Limited - Head of Corporate Development



Good day, everyone. Welcome to the Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call of Delhivery Limited. I'm Kavya Shetty, Head of Corporate Development at Delhivery and the host of today's call.



Before we start, Delhivery would like to point out that some of the statements made in today's call may be forward-looking in nature. A disclaimer to this effect has been included in the earnings presentation shared with you earlier.



Kindly note this call is meant for investors and analysts only. If there are any representatives of the media, you're requested to drop off this call immediately. This call will be recorded, and the recording will be made available on the Investor Relations page on our website.



To discuss the results, I'm pleased to welcome Mr. Sahil Barua, the MD and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Sandeep Barasia, ED and Chief Business Officer; Mr. Amit Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Vivek Pabari, Head of Investor Relations. (Operator Instructions)



I now invite Mr. Sahil Barua to take us through the