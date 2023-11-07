Nov 07, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vishal Rangwala, CEO and Whole-Time Director from Harsha Engineers International Limited.



Vishal Rangwala - Harsha Engineers International Limited - CEO & Whole-Time Director



Thank you, and good afternoon to all. Thank you for joining our quarter 2 FY 2024 investor call. As per the normal practice, Maulik will talk us through more details about the numbers after I talk about general update on the quarter. However, I'm presuming that you would have got a chance to go through the same.



At the outset, I must admit that this quarter, the number look a little disappointing both from point of view of top line as well as the bottom line. However, let me assure you that while Q2 numbers are not up to the mark, we expect much better overall annual numbers for FY '24, and