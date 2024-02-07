Q3 2023 Electronics Mart India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Karan Bajaj - Electronics Mart India Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Whole-time Director



Thank you very much. Good evening and a very warm welcome to everybody present on the call. Along with me, I have our CFO, Mr. Premchand Devarakonda, and Strategic Growth Advisors, our investor relationship advisors. We have uploaded our results and investor presentation for the quarter and nine months on the stock exchange and company website. Hope everyone had a chance to go through the same.