May 10, 2023 / 04:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Five-Star Business Finance Limited Q4 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Nuvama Institutional Equities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Ms. Mahrukh Adajania from Nuvama Institutional Equities. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Adajania.
Mahrukh Adajania - Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
Yes. Hi, good morning, everyone. I welcome you all to the Five-Star Business earnings call for the fourth quarter and for the full year FY '23. We have with us the top management team of Five-Star. I welcome them. We have the CMD, Mr. Lakshmipathy Deenadayalan with us; CEO, Mr. Rangarajan Krishnan; and CFO, Mr. Srikanth Gopalakrishnan. Congratulations, sir, on a very strong set of numbers, and I now hand over the call to the Five-Star team. Thank you, sir.
Lakshmipathy Deenadayalan - Five-Star Business Finance Limited - Chairman & MD
Yes. Thank you, Mahrukh
Q4 2023 Five-Star Business Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 10, 2023 / 04:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...