Oct 16, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Oct 16, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Hitesh Sethia

Jio Financial Services Limited - President & CEO

* Charanjit Attra

Jio Financial Services Limited - Group COO

* Saurabh Rajderker

Jio Financial Services Limited - IR



=====================

Saurabh Rajderker - Jio Financial Services Limited - IR



Good evening, everyone. My name is Saurabh Rajderker, and I'm the Investor Relations Officer of Jio Financial Services Limited or JFS. On the declaration of the results for H1 FY24 of the company, it gives me immense pleasure to welcome the analysts, investors, and our colleagues to this virtual meeting.



We have with us our President and CEO, Mr. Hitesh Sethia, and our Group Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Charanjit Attra. This call will be recorded, and the recording will be made public.



(Event Instructions) This call is intended only for analysts and investors. The earnings presentation will be uploaded on our website,