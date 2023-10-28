Q2 2024 SBFC Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Sanket Agrawal - SBFC Finance Ltd - Chief Strategy Officer and IR



Good morning, everyone. It's a pleasure to have the analysts, investors and my colleagues in the call. I hope everybody had the opportunity to go through our investor deck and press release uploaded on the stock exchanges and on our website yesterday. I have with me Aseem Dhru, Mahesh Dayani, Narayan Barasia, and Pankaj Poddar. The flow of the call will be that we start with opening remarks from Aseem, followed up with detailed financial performance upgrade by Mr. Narayan Barasia, and then we open for Q&A. Over to you Aseem for the opening remarks



Aseem Dhru - SBFC Finance Ltd - MD & CEO



Thank you Sanket and good morning, everybody on the call.



Our AUM has been up 43% Y-o-Y and 9% quarter-on-quarter at â¹5,800 crores. Profit after tax at â¹53 crores is up 48% Y-o-Y and 12% Q-o-Q. OpEx is down 70 bps Y-o