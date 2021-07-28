Jul 28, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Welspun India Q1 FY '22 Conference Call hosted by Edelweiss Securities Limited.



(Operator Instructions)



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nihal Jham from Edelweiss Securities. Thank you, and over to you.



Nihal Mahesh Jham - Edelweiss Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Yes. Thank you, Stanford. On behalf of Edelweiss, I would like to welcome you all to the Q1 FY '22 Result Call for Welspun India. From the management today, we have Mr. Rajesh Mandawewala, Managing Director; Ms. Dipali Goenka, CEO and Joint MD; Mr. Sanjay Gupta, CFO; and Mr. Akhil Jindal, Group CFO and Head Strategy.



I would now like to hand over the call to Ms. Dipali Goenka for her opening remarks. Over to you, ma'am.



Dipali Balkrishan Goenka - Welspun India Limited - CEO, Joint MD & Executive Director



Thank you, Nihal. A very warm welcome to all of you to the Welspun India Quarter 1 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call. I hope that you, your family