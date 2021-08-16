Aug 16, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Sheela Form Limited Q1 FY '22 Results Conference Call hosted by Edelweiss Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nihal Mahesh Jham from Edelweiss Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Nihal Mahesh Jham - Edelweiss Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
Yes, sir. Thank you, Sasan. On behalf of Edelweiss, I would like to welcome you all to the Q1 FY '20 earnings conference call of Sheela Foam Limited. From the management today, we have Mr. Rahul Gautam, Managing Director; Mr. Tushaar Gautam, Director; Mr. Rakesh Chahar, Director, Sales and Marketing; Mr. Nikhil Datye, Group CFO; and Mr. [Devinder Roja], CFO, Indian Operations.
I would now like to hand over the call to the management for their opening remarks. Over to you, sir.
Rahul Gautam - Sheela Foam Limited - Chairman, BR Head & MD
Thank you, Nihal, and thanks a lot
Q1 2022 Sheela Foam Ltd Earnings Call Hosted by Edelweiss Securities Ltd Transcript
Aug 16, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...