Oct 27, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Welspun India Q2 FY '22 Conference Call hosted by Edelweiss Securities Limited. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nihal Mahesh Jham from Edelweiss Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Nihal Mahesh Jham - Edelweiss Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Yes. Thank you, Bilal, and good evening. I would like to welcome you all to the Q2 FY '22 results update for Welspun India. From the management today, we have Mr. Rajesh Mandawewala, Managing Director; Ms. Dipali Goenka, CEO and Joint MD; Mr. Sanjay Gupta, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Akhil Jindal, Group CFO and Head