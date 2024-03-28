US Stocks Predicted to Slow Down Despite Fed's Rate Cut Plans

Despite the Federal Reserve maintaining its course on interest rate cuts for the year, US stocks are anticipated to lose their momentum, and the bond market is expected to endure more challenges, reveals Bloomberg's latest Markets Live Pulse survey. The survey, drawing insights from Bloomberg terminal clients, highlights a cautious outlook on the financial markets.

According to the survey, the S&P 500 Index is projected to climb to approximately 5,454 by the end of 2024, up from just under 5,225. This forecast suggests a significant slowdown in the index's growth, especially considering its nearly 10% increase this year following a 24% rise in 2023. The tempered expectations reflect a broader skepticism about the US stock market's ability to continue its remarkable rally, which has been largely driven by major technology companies and optimism around artificial intelligence enhancing productivity.

The bond market is bracing for more discomfort, with predictions for the 10-year Treasury yield to rise to around 4.5% from its current level, just below 4.3%. This outlook comes amid a challenging year for Treasuries, which have seen a loss of over 3% as investors recalibrate their expectations around the Federal Reserve's policy adjustments.

Furthermore, the survey indicates a potential weakening of the US dollar, with only 18% of respondents foreseeing an increase from its present position. The majority expect the dollar to either stagnate or decline, despite it having recovered about 2% in 2024 after a 2.7% drop the previous year. The Japanese yen, in particular, is anticipated to perform strongly against the dollar, a sentiment shared by 43% of those surveyed, following its recovery from near its weakest point since 1990.

This cautious market outlook aligns with the Federal Reserve's recent decision to maintain steady interest rates for the fifth consecutive meeting. Chair Jerome Powell emphasized that while inflation figures at the start of the year were higher than expected, the general trend of slowing price increases remains unchanged. This stance has bolstered tech megacaps and contributed to US stocks reaching new record highs.

Overall, the survey reveals a preference among investors for stocks over bonds once the Federal Reserve begins to lower rates, with 55% of respondents expecting stocks to outperform bonds in this scenario.

